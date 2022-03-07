Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a Scottish charity appeal raised almost £10 million ( over Rs 100 crore) within four days for war-torn Ukraine. According to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in Scotland, thousands of people came forward to help Ukraine and donated the money. The DEC’s appeal stands at £100 million across the United Kingdom, The Independent reported. As per the report, the funds will be used to provide food, water, medical help, protection, and trauma care to those in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighbouring countries since the outbreak of war.

Marie Hayes, director of the Red Cross in Scotland and chair of the DEC appeal, said that the overwhelming support by the people has enabled the organisation to immediately begin spending more money to assist more people. "Through our international networks, the British Red Cross is assisting those inside Ukraine and on its borders with food, shelter, and psychological support. The violence is showing no signs of abating, and our local experts are seeing an increasing number of people forced to evacuate their homes in order to stay safe," she added as per The Independent.

1.5 million people fled Ukraine since February 24

It should be mentioned here that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine last month on February 24. Since then, more than 1.5 million people have reportedly fled the war-torn country, the majority of them being women and children. The DEC has requested people to donate money rather than goods because they could be difficult to transport and aren't needed. The organisation also extended its gratitude to people who are coming forward to help Ukraine at this time of crisis. "We thank everyone who is helping us to support them in their moment of greatest need," Hayes added.

"This is fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II': UNHCR

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries in the last ten days. It claimed that millions more people will be forced to evacuate the war-torn country in the next few days if the "senseless conflict" does not end soon. "This is now the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II," the agency stated.

10 days.

1.5 million people.

This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.



In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict. pic.twitter.com/OmEcGeMRtS — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 6, 2022

Image: AP