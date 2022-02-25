Sean Penn In Ukraine To Work On Documentary Based On Russia's Invasion Of Kyiv

Acor and filmmaker Sean Penn has stationed himself in Ukraine to work on a documentary based on the Russian invasion of the country. Penn was seen attending a government press conference in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-blown military operation in the neighbourhood nation.

The official Facebook handle of The Office of the President revealed that Penn had attended press briefings, spoken to journalists and military personnel regarding the ongoing crisis as well as met with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk. The Facebook post also mentioned how Ukraine is grateful to the actor for the 'show of courage and honesty' in these troubling times.

Sean Penn working on a documentary based on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The translated statement confirming Sean's presence read, "The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty."

It further added, "This morning, the director visited the Office of the President and visited the press briefing of the advisor of the head of the Office of the Head of State Mikhail Podolâk and the Vice Prime Minister - the Minister of the Reintegration of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk."

Actor Sean Penn arrived in Ukraine to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people, stay strong Ukraine! 🇺🇦 #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/UqhE5ZzFFn — Classic Hollywood(GP) (@CHC_1927) February 24, 2022

Further heaping praises on the actor, the statement added, "Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack. The more such people, true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop the massive attack on Russia."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary is being developed by Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content. Sean last visited Ukraine in November last year and commenced the documentary's preparation work by visiting military establishments.

(IMAGE: AP/ REPUBLIC)