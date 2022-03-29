Sean Penn Keeps Up Humanitarian Efforts In Ukraine, Visits Lviv Amid War With Russia

Actor Sean Penn has left no stone unturned in continuing his humanitarian efforts in Ukraine as the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 34th day without a clear sight of any peace agreement. The actor is continuing his work for CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), the organisation he founded in 2010 to aid the people fleeing Ukraine amid Russia's violent attacks.

Penn recently shared that he is in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, where he met CORE Co-Founder and CEO as well as the city's Governor Maksym Kozytskyy. He mentioned that he and the CORE team are strategizing with local governments to scale up their in-country programs.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 29, the actor dropped a brief video of himself as his vehicle rides through an encampment of Ukrainian soldiers. In the caption, he also mentioned how to donate to the organisation he founded in 2010.

He wrote, "I was in Lviv, Ukraine today with CORE Co-Founder and CEO @annyounglee and our team, strategizing with local governance & NGO’s to scale up our in-country programs. Had a very good meeting with Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy. To learn more go to the link in my bio, @coreresponse or text “CORE” to 24365 to donate." Sean also shared a picture with Governor Maksym Kozytskyy via his Twitter handle.

I was in Lviv, Ukraine today with CORE team, strategizing with local governance & NGO’s to scale up our in-country programs. Good meeting with Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy. To learn more go to https://t.co/snKeUz99Fm or text “CORE” to 24365 to donate. pic.twitter.com/ASHavYHlvy — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) March 28, 2022

Penn is also making a documentary on the events in Ukraine with Vice Media. The actor has been extremely vocal about the dire need for standing up for Ukraine, and he recently demanded that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy be invited to the Oscars. In absence of Zelenskyy being called, Penn vowed to "smelt" his Best Actor awards for Milk and Mystic River.

During a CNN interview, as per Just Jared, Penn said, "I would encourage everyone involved, though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards. I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt mine in public.”

