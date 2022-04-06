It has been more than a month since Russia has initiated what it claimed to be 'special military operations' in Ukraine, leaving the former Soviet state grappling hard. Amid the crisis, actor Sean Penn, who was in Ukraine for a documentary, opened up about his experience in the war-torn nation while hailing the constant efforts of President Zelenskyy to preserve the solidarity of the former soviet state.

Penn, who has been in and out of Ukraine while making a documentary about the ongoing Russian invasion, appeared on Fox News’s Hannity on April 5 evening. During his appearance, the actor indulged in a conversation with conservative commentator Sean Hannity. Hannity began the segment by recounting how the comparatively liberal Penn decided to arrive onto the program.

Sean Penn gets candid about Ukraine crisis

“I made the first phone call to you,” Hannity began. “Do you remember what you first said to me?” “I said ‘I don’t trust you,'” Penn responded. Further, the conversation detailed when he went on to explain the documentary he was filming in Ukraine before the invasion began, and how his relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evolved as the conflict escalated.

Lauding President Zelesnkyy's efforts, Penn stated, “In him, I saw something I’d never seen before. It is clear to me that the Ukrainians will win this. The question is at what cost.”

He further claimed that Zelenskyy has been the face of many Ukrainians ever since Russia has invaded the country. “This is leadership that we aspire to. This is freedom of thought and true leadership that is just so moving. It’s the kind of moving that we need to be able to get [to the United States], which is borderline a kind of populist lap dance of a nation at this point.”

In February, Penn was on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary for Vice Studios. Penn’s nonprofit organization CORE is also actively raising funds to assist Ukrainian refugees.