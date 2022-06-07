Serbia To Lose $600 Mn A Year Due To EU's Embargoes On Russian Oil: President Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has on Tuesday stressed that the country will lose $600 million (Rs 4661 Crores) a year owing to the embargoes imposed by European Union on Russian oil. Vucic underscored that Serbia will not be able to utilise Russian oil due to the partial oil embargo imposed by the EU on Russia and added that they will have to import oil from other countries, EuroIntegration reported citing Serbia's RTS. The statement of the Serbian President came after the European Union announced the sixth package of sanctions against Russia recently.

Aleksandar Vucic further noted that they used to import Russian oil by sea and via Croatia. He stated that importing oil from Iraq is $31 per barrel more expensive for Serbia. He went on to emphasize that they need to spend additional money to purchase gas. Vucic added that Serbia will purchase 500 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary before July 1, as per the EuroIntegration. He further informed that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Hungarian Foreign Minister will travel to Belgrade on Friday, 10 June, to sign the agreement. The Serbian leader stressed that they will ensure the supply of natural gas for over 100 days or throughout the winter.

Earlier on June 5, Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy said that Oil company Naftna Industrija Srbije will not be able to receive Russian crude oil through the Adriatic Oil Pipeline (JANAF), N1 reported. According to the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy, Serbia is not the only country that will be affected by the new barrage of sanctions imposed by the EU. The Ministry assured that they are making every effort to ensure an adequate supply of oil. It further noted that the new package of sanctions bans the supply of Russian crude oil through ports and NIS will no longer be able to import the crude oil from Russia. As per the N1 report, the ministry had said that they will work to increase the stock of crude oil and ensure that "stable reserves of petroleum products provide additional security in case of market disruptions."

EU adopts 6th package of sanctions against Russia

Notably, the European Union adopted fresh sanctions against Russia and Belarus in response to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. The EU, in the sixth package of sanctions, banned the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia into the EU. Furthermore, a SWIFT ban has been announced for an additional three Russian and one Belarusian banks. The EU Council announced the suspension of broadcasting of three more Russian state-owned outlets in the EU. In addition, the European Union has decided to impose sanctions against 18 entities and 65 individuals.

The EU has adopted new sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These include:



🚫 a ban on imports from Russia of oil, with limited exceptions

🚫 #SwiftBan on an additional 4 banks

🚫 suspension of broadcasting in the EU for 3 more state-owned outlets



More ⬇️ — EU Council (@EUCouncil) June 3, 2022

Image: AP