Serbian President Claims West Coercing Him Into Imposing Sanctions On Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday said that the western leaders are not giving up on pushing Serbia to impose the sanctions against the Russian Federation. But Belgrade, thus far, has been able to resist the pressure, Vucic told Serbia’s Happy TV channel, according to Russia Today. “Whoever comes [to Belgrade feels their] first obligation is to explain to me that I am a jerk who did not introduce sanctions," the Serbian leader said. He furthermore added that he has gotten used to constant “pressure [and] ultimatums".

Vucic reiterates position to not impose sanctions

European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, last week, slammed Russia's ally Serbia for not joining the coordinated move to join the EU sanctions in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. They also questioned Belgrade for not shutting down the Russian “disinformation” outlets, including RT Balkans that the US and the EU banned for spreading "pro-Russia" propaganda. US State Department also urged Serbia to block the streaming of the channel that started in November 2022. President Vucic, however, reiterated his “position to not impose sanctions” on Russin Federation, adding that such a stance can only change in a “circumstances when there is no way out.”

As the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russia's President Putin, Serbian President Vucic in a pro-Russia toen noted that it "is a step towards the largest conflict in human history." "When I was told that the ICC had issued an arrest warrant for Putin, I... [decided] to think about what to say and especially what we should do," Vucic had stressed. He added that the only thing that is certain is that "this is an escalation that has no end and unimaginable consequences". Serbian leader has also slammed NATO for committing alleged atrocities against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia over two decades ago. He berated the Western military bloc NATO bombings of Yugoslavia. "Who are you to kill our soldiers and policemen on your own territory and in your own country? Where did you get the right to kill our soldiers and our policemen? Who gave you this right?" he asked rhetorically during a fiery speech made to mark 24th anniversary of NATO bombings.