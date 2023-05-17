Recently, in an interview with Tsargrad TV, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov expressed his concerns about Western countries attempting to place Russia's closest allies and strategic partners in a precarious position due to their ties with Moscow. Lavrov's remarks shed light on the challenges faced by these nations as they navigate their economic relationships with both Russia and the growing influence of the West in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Lavrov underscored the substantial evidence indicating that the West has been consistently pressuring Russia's allies, pushing them to align their actions with Western interests. He criticised this approach, referring to it as interference in internal affairs, and highlighted the discomfort it creates for Russia's partners.

A dilemma for Russia's allies?

The foreign minister pointed out that Russia's allies find themselves in a dilemma, as they have strong economic ties with Russia, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). However, they also face increasing economic engagement with Western countries in the region. This juxtaposition forces them to carefully navigate their relationships and consider the implications of their decisions.

Despite occasional frictions between members, Lavrov dismissed the notion of a deep crisis in the integration processes within the post-Soviet space. He expressed his belief in the rapid development of these integration initiatives, highlighting the benefits they bring to former USSR nations. The growth in trade facilitated by the EAEU and the agreements on labor migration within the EAEU and the CIS were particularly emphasized by Lavrov as advantageous for the partners involved.

As the West continues to exert pressure on Russia's allies and strategic partners, the delicate balancing act between their ties with Russia and ties with West becomes increasingly challenging. Lavrov's remarks shed light on the complex dynamics at play in the region and the ongoing efforts to navigate these relationships while preserving national interests. It remains to be seen how the tensions and competition between the West and Russia will impact the geopolitical landscape in Central Asia and the Caucasus, and whether Russia's allies can maintain their economic ties while managing the expectations and demands from both sides.