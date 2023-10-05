Setback For Putin? Russia Reportedly Withdraws Black Sea Fleet From Occupied Crimea

In a surprising turn of events, Russia has reportedly executed a substantial withdrawal of its Black Sea Fleet from the occupied Crimean Peninsula in recent weeks. This tactical retreat comes in the wake of a series of bold Ukrainian attacks that have dealt significant blows to the Russian military presence in the region. It not only marks a serious setback for Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion but also underscores Ukraine's growing dominance in the Battle of the Black Sea.

According to satellite footage from early October, cited in a Wall Street Journal report, several Russian naval assets, including three Kilo-class submarines, two guided missile frigates, and a patrol ship, have been hastily relocated from their long-standing home port of Sevastopol in Crimea to the Russian port of Novorossiysk on the eastern coast of the Black Sea. Additionally, other Russian warships have been redeployed from Sevastopol to various ports in the far west of Crimea or elsewhere in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has been targetting Crimea for quite some time

The decision to pull back from Sevastopol becomes more comprehensible when considering the recent events that have unfolded. Since August 2023, Ukraine has executed a series of audacious attacks that have systematically dismantled Russia's air defenses in Crimea and inflicted severe damage on the Russian fleet itself, resulting in casualties that include several substantial warships and even a submarine. The climax of this Ukrainian offensive occurred on September 22, when Ukraine reportedly bombed and partially destroyed the Black Sea Fleet headquarters located in the heart of Sevastopol.

What makes Ukraine's accomplishments in the Battle of the Black Sea even more remarkable is the fact that the country currently lacks a functioning navy. Instead, Ukraine has relied on a combination of daring commando raids, domestically produced drones, and long-range cruise missiles provided by Western allies. This modest arsenal has been employed with a level of ingenuity that has become the hallmark of the Ukrainian military, defying conventional expectations.

A look at the implications

The withdrawal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet serves as a poignant indicator of the challenges faced by the Kremlin in its continued occupation of Crimea. As the Ukrainian military adapts and innovates, Russia finds itself forced to reconsider its strategy in the region, raising questions about the sustainability of its long-term objectives.

While this development suggests a potential setback for Putin's ambitions in the Black Sea, it also underscores the evolving dynamics in this protracted conflict. As Ukraine continues to demonstrate its resilience and resourcefulness, the outcome of the Battle of the Black Sea remains uncertain, with significant implications for the ongoing struggle for control in the region.