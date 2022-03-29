Several Russian Diplomats Expelled From Belgium, Netherlands & Ireland Amid Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, several countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and the Czech Republic expelled a number of Russian diplomats on Tuesday. According to the Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands, it has expelled at least 17 Russian diplomats. As per the Ministry, those who were expelled were "secretly active" as intelligence officers in their country.

"Today, the ambassador of Russia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and informed of the expulsion. The reason is that there is information... showing that the persons concerned, accredited as diplomats, are secretly active as intelligence officers," the Dutch Foreign Ministry stated as per a report by The Moscow Times. "The cabinet has decided to do this because of the threat to national security posed by this group," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Belgium also expelled at least 21 Russian diplomats on March 29. As per the Belgium Foreign Ministry, the diplomats expelled were indulged in activities related to espionage or unlawful influence peddling. According to a report by The Associated Press, foreign affairs spokeswoman Elke Pattyn told the news agency that the expelled diplomats were granted two weeks to leave the country. Apart from Netherlands and Belgium, Ireland has expelled four Russian diplomats whereas the Czech Republic has expelled one diplomat.

Russia expels 10 diplomats from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expelled at least 10 diplomats from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in a tit-for-tat move. This came after the ministry summoned three ambassadors of the Baltic countries following the expulsion of several Russian diplomats by the countries amid the invasion. According to a report by Russian news agency TASS, the Ambassadors of Estonia and Latvia and Lithuania were summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday afternoon. "By 12:00, three Baltic ambassadors were summoned to the Foreign Ministry in connection with the Russian decision, based on the principle of reciprocity, to expel their diplomats," TASS quoted an official familiar with the developments.

"We've invited, we've arrived, we'll listen," Latvian Ambassador Maris Riekstins told the media before proceeding to the building.

"Based on the principle of reciprocity Moscow will be expelling four diplomats from the Lithuanian embassy and three each from the Latvian and Estonian embassies," Times of Israel quoted a ministry statement on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning, earlier this month, Estonia and Latvia expelled three Russian diplomats due to Russia's action against its neighbouring country, Ukraine.

Subsequently, Lithuania has also declared four employees of the Russian embassy 'persona non grata'. Notably, a persona non grata is a status applied by a host country to foreign diplomats to remove their protection by diplomatic immunity from arrest and other normal kinds of prosecution.

(Image: AP)