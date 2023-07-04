Several Unknown Drones Shot Down Near Moscow, No Casualties & Damage Reported

According to a spokesperson for emergency services who spoke to Sputnik, multiple unidentified drones were successfully intercepted and brought down on Tuesday in the vicinity of Moscow in Russia. "One drone was shot down near Kubinka," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on the same, two drones were effectively neutralised in the Russian capital near the village of Valuyevo, resulting in no casualties or reported damage.

Furthermore, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that all previously imposed flight restrictions at Vnukovo Airport have been lifted starting from 08:00 a.m. local time.

This decision comes after Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency had initially extended the restrictions on arrivals and departures at Vnukovo Airport until 8 a.m. (5 a.m. GMT), while other airports in Moscow and the Moscow Region continued to operate normally.

"For technical reasons beyond the airport's control, Vnukovo has introduced restrictions on arrivals/departures of aircraft from 05:10 a.m... The restrictions... have been extended until 08:00 a.m. Other airports in Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating as usual," the agency explained.

Moscow points the finger to Ukraine

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the recent incident has been characterized as another Ukrainian drone assault on the Russian capital. Mayor Sobyanin stated that the attack was effectively repelled, with all hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) being eliminated by Russian air defence units.