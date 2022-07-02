Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain That Departed Russia-occupied Berdyansk Port Reaches Turkey

The first ship laden with grain that transitted from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk arrived in Turkey on Friday. Russia claimed that Ukraine had officially closed the port at the beginning of May which had hindered the vessels' movement loaded with agricultural products bound for the international market. "After several months of inactivity, the first merchant ship has left the Berdyansk Commercial Seaport," the head of the Moscow-installed military-civilian administration in the Zaporizhya region, Evgeny Balitsky, said today on its official Telegram account.

Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy, carrying 7,000 tonnes of grain is speculated to have been illegally moved out from Ukraine, according to the head of the monitoring group at the Institute for Strategic Black Sea Studies, Andrii Klymenko. It is also being reported that Ukraine has requested Turkey to detain the ship that is headed to the Turkish port of Karasu and is expected to arrive by 1 July.

Turkey already has the list of Russian-flagged vessels with illegal grain, says Ukraine

The Marine Traffic data suggests that the vessel did not leave Berdyansk, but Russia's port Novorossiysk on 22 June. This, however, wouldn't be the first-ever ship that has illegally moved the grain out of the port.

"As of today, we are monitoring eight ships delivering grain from Crimean ports occupied by Russia directly to Turkish ports," Ukrainian online publication Myrotvorets' SeaKrime project reported.

It is reported that Turkey already has a list of Russian-flagged vessels including the third parties that are involved in the illegal transfers of grain, including to the Turkish ports. Ukraine has appealed to Ankara to seize these vessels at the port.

"It is already a usual practice for Russian ships carrying grain stolen from Ukraine to switch off the transponders while loading at temporarily occupied Ukrainian ports," a Ukrainian grain trader told Argus. "And after that, they do not even have to sail to Russian ports to create an impression that they were loaded there, because the coordinates confirming that they 'left' Russian ports could be entered manually." Wheat cargoes that are claimed to have been stolen show Russian territories as their origin in their inspection files, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was reported as saying. Zaporizhya region — currently occupied by Russia — was also earlier reported to have started shipping stolen grain via rail to Crimea.