Expressing concern over the safety of students stranded in Ukraine, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lauded PM Modi's move to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his second telephonic conversation with Putin after the commencement of the war, the PM discussed the safe evacuation of Indians from the conflict areas, especially Kharkiv. While commending the Centre for engaging with Ukraine's neighbours as well, she claimed that Indian students were being mistreated and stopped from boarding trains to safer parts of the country. Chaturvedi also rued the non-availability of transport forcing Indians to cover long distances on foot.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked, "This should be our priority. Our Prime Minister did the right thing in talking to the Russian president. We are talking to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the boundary nations as well. The most unfortunate thing is the way our children are being treated there. They are not getting any transport. We are witnessing that racial comments were made against them in trains and they are not being allowed entry. They are walking a long distance. This is unfortunate."

Earlier, Chaturvedi engaged in a war of words with Poland's Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski on Twitter alleging that a lot of Indian students had been denied entry into Poland. However, the diplomat refuted this, saying, "Madam, this is absolutely not true. The Polish government did not deny anyone to enter from the border with Ukraine".

Operation Ganga

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals. As per the MEA, the top priority is to rescue Indians from Kharkiv, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced, "There has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued. During the last 24 hours, six flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352". Additionally, Indian Air Force aircraft have also joined the evacuation mission.