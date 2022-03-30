Singapore PM Slams Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; 'Territorial Integrity Must Be Respected'

On his official trip to the United States, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, speaking at a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, said his country firmly denounced Russia's provocative aggression in Ukraine.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stated on Tuesday (local time) in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine that the territorial integrity of all countries, large and small, must be respected. He said, "The sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of all countries, big and small, must be respected."

'Territorial integrity must be respected': Lee Hsien Loong

Lee said in his press conference that he discussed with President Biden his recent visit to Europe and the ongoing situation in Ukraine. "Singapore is a staunch supporter of international law and the U.N. Charter, which prohibits acts of aggression against sovereign states. And that’s why we’ve strongly condemned the unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine," Lee said, according to the press release from the White House.

“The unprovoked military invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext is unacceptable. We cannot condone any country arguing that another country’s independence is the result of historical errors and crazy decisions. I shared with President Biden the measures that Singapore has taken to constrain Russia’s capacity to conduct war against Ukraine,” Lee said.

The partnership between Singapore and the United States is as close and strong as it’s ever been. pic.twitter.com/kIoC59u7R0 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 29, 2022

