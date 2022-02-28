In Ukraine’s Mariupol port city, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling. According to AP, the girl was brought in with her wounded father, his head bloodied and bandaged. A medical team pumped the 6-year-old’s chest, following which she was raced inside while doctors and nurses huddled around her.

According to reports, the girl, whose name was not immediately known,was brought to the Ukraine National Specialised Children’s Hospital after getting caught in a nearby attack. The medical team gave the six-year-old an injection and even tried to revive her with a defibrillator. However, the doctors could not save the little girl.

A doctor in blue medical scrubs, who was pumping oxygen into the six-year-old, told AP video journalist, “Show this to Putin. The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”

Meanwhile, it is to mention that at present, there is a situation of severe devastation in Ukraine. Several people have lost their lives in the war and many people have been seriously injured. On Monday, the State Communications Service even informed that a missile struck a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, 150 km north of Kyiv.

According to Kyiv Independent, the projectile was fired from the Belarus side of the border, where Russia has deployed its troops and instruments of warfare in strength. The missile even ripped through another building in Chernihiv which was reportedly a heritage structure built-in 1939. No casualties were reported in the airstrike.

Damage inflicted due to Russian invasion

Ukraine has released a tally of casualties and damage inflicted on the Russian invading forces by the Ukrainian army. Ukraine’s delegate Sergey Kiseltsya revealed that around 4,300 Russian soldiers had been killed in combat during the first three days of the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. Separately, taking to Facebook, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar also informed that Russian troops lost about 146 tanks, 27 aircraft and 26 helicopters.

A Russian army spokesman informed that its troops have captured 471 Ukrainian soldiers during the fighting in Ukraine. Igor Konashenkov said that since February 24 morning, 975 military targets have been destroyed, eight fighter planes and seven helicopters, as well as 11 combat drones, had been shot down. Another 28 aircraft were also destroyed on the ground, along with 223 tanks and other combat vehicles, Konashenkov said. However, he did not give any information on the number of soldiers killed in the Russian ranks.

(Image: AP)