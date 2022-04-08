Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Friday arrived in Kyiv along with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell to meet the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss proposals for the war-torn country. Slovak PM Heger stated that they are prepared to share their recommendations for assisting Ukraine. He also said that they will help in increasing the humanitarian hub of Ukraine

In a tweet, Heger said that he is in Ukraine with Ursula von der Leyen and they are ready to discuss their proposals for helping Ukraine. He further stated that they will help Ukraine in getting an EU perspective by creating a Reform Team. The Slovak PM will also help in "transporting grains, including wheat and will also increase the use of the Slovak humanitarian hub."

Heger chastised the Bucha killings

After the Ukraine force recaptured the Kyiv Oblast, Heger had stated that it is good news that Kyiv Oblast was liberated by the Ukrainian forces. He also rebuked Russia over the Bucha killings after horrific images of civilian dead bodies emerged. He said that images from Bucha remind them of killing of civilians by Nazi and Soviet regimes.

Good news - the Kyiv Oblast was liberated by Ukrainian forces. But pictures from Bucha & Irpin remind us of horrors of 20th c. - mass killings of civilians by Nazi & Soviet regimes.



— Eduard Heger

On Monday Slovakia announced that it will act in unity with the European Union nations, rejecting Russia's demand for payment in rubles for gas exports. Prime Minister Eduard Heger stated that his country will take a coordinated stance with the EU, which has stated that European companies will not comply with Russia's desire to move to a Ruble-based payment system for Russian gas. His remark came after his economy minister, Richard Sulik, suggested that if required, the country could pay in rubles to keep gas flowing, noting Slovakia's dependency on Russian energy.

Zelenskyy urged countries around the world to impose sanctions

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged countries around the world not to take 'half-measures' in their efforts to end the war, asking for harsher sanctions against the Russian Federation. Zelenskyy stated that the world need to impose all-powerful sanctions against Russia to bring the war to a conclusion. He also said that the Russian Federation must be subjected to all sanctions, including severe ones. He thanked the countries that imposed sanctions on Russia.

Image: AP