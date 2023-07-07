Slovakia Asks NATO To Give Clarity On Ukraine’s Membership Bid As Zelenskyy Visits

Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova on Friday called for the Western military bloc NATO to give a 'clearer perspective' about Ukraine's membership bid. Slovakia strongly backed Kyiv for its entry into the Alliance as President Zelenskyy arrived at the NATO member state during his latest leg of the tour.

In Slovakia, Zelenskyy said that NATO's indecision on Sweden and Ukraine's application is a 'threat' to global security and might embolden Moscow. He asked NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, to give Ukraine a more transparent response on the prospect of Kyiv's entry into the bloc, and not repeat the bloc's 'open door policy' statements.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had concluded a visit to Bulgaria and the Czech Republic before he made a stopover in Slovakia. Later, he is headed to Turkey to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of his tour to garner support for Kyiv's NATO membership ahead of the annual summit on July 11-12. Zelesnkyy sought to secure more arms from the European allies amid the raging counteroffensive in the eastern flank.

'We will give Ukraine a vision of future membership'

As she hosted the Ukrainian leader in Bratislava, Slovak President Caputova said that NATO shall give Ukraine a clear view about its membership in the military alliance at the July summit. The Slovak leader assured Zelenskyy that the long pending membership of his country was a question of 'when', and not 'if'.

“What I hope and believe we will give Ukraine is a vision of future membership, of course, if the conditions are met, including the most important one, which is an end to the war, to the military aggression in Ukraine," Slovakian President Caputova said while speaking at the news conference alongside the Ukrainian President.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said that he expects to see unity among NATO states at the summit in Vilnius next week for paving some concrete steps to fast-track Ukraine's entry into the bloc. He expressed scepticism, saying that possibility of becoming a NATO state during the war with Russia 'is slim'. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Friday, addressed the Slovakian President's sentiments, as he said that leaders of the alliance would reaffirm Ukraine’s future membership and ensure that they bring Kyiv closer to its NATO goal. "I expect allied leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal," Stoltenberg said. He added, "For 500 days, Moscow has brought death and destruction to the heart of Europe, our summit will send a clear message: NATO stands united, and Russia's aggression will not pay."