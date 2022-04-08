Slovakia To Send S-300 Air Defence System To Ukraine Amid War With Russia

As Russia continues its onslaught in Ukraine on the 44th day of the invasion, Slovakia has decided to send an S-300 air defence system to Ukraine to assist the war-torn country against Russian threats. Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Hegar, who is travelling to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a post on Facebook confirming that the Slovak Republic has sent the S-300 air defence system to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's request for assistance in exercising its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression.

Heger also stated that the supply of the Soviet-made air defence system did not imply that the European Union and NATO members had joined the fight with Russia and that it is a responsible decision on the part of the SRC to provide assistance in the form of a pure defence system for Ukraine and its innocent citizens, as a country that supports peace, freedom, and human rights protection. He further said that they believe that this system will help save as many innocent Ukrainians as possible before Russia launches another aggression.

Zelenskyy says 'Without heavy weapons, war will prolong’

The development comes at a time the Ukrainian president has been continuously demanding for military assistance from numerous countries. In a mega-exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Zelenskyy called for the allocation of heavy weapons if the world wants this war to end.

When asked if he is preparing for a long war with Russia with Western weapons he has procured, Zelenskyy said, "I think when any of the world leaders are not transferring us weapons, that may delay the end of the war because we are not willing to surrender. Without the heavy weapons, this war would be a longer process".

"Our country without these heavy weapons...that would mean we would have a longer war. It is important to mention that different countries are approving the allocation of weapons. I am grateful for receiving them but you have to understand when these weapons are supplied on the territory of Ukraine, it's already in the armed forces of Ukraine but before that, it's only a process, it's not the result," he added.

Slovakia rejects Russia's demand for payment in rubles

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Slovakia declared that it will be united with the European Union, and reject Russia's demand for payment in rubles for gas exports. Prime Minister Heger said his country will take a coordinated stance with the EU, which has said that European corporations will not comply with Russia's wish to switch to a ruble-based payment system for Russian gas.

(Image: AP/@eduardheger/Twitter)