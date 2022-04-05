Joining some of its European counterparts, Slovenia on Tuesday, expressed strong dissidence with Kremlin by announcing that it expelled 33 Russian diplomats. The development comes in the wake of the Bucha massacre after several corpses of civilians were discovered in the previously occupied region on the outskirts of Kyiv. Releasing visuals pertaining to the same, Ukraine has accused the Russian armed forces of the massacre.

The Slovenian foreign ministry on Tuesday announced that it had summoned the Russian ambassador Timur Ejvazov to express Slovenia's "shock over the killing of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha and other towns that were liberated from the Russian aggressor forces." They also informed that the number of Russian envoys in the country would be reduced.

Sweden, Denmark, Germany & others expel Russian envoys

The Central European country, Slovenia has joined other European Union countries like Denmark, Germany, and France and several Western nations who have earlier announced similar directives. Various other administrations have probed investigation into the alleged war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose stringent financial sanctions on Russia.

Earlier in the day, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also announced the decision to expel Russian diplomats, citing 'a threat to the interests and security of the country'. The move comes in response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has now entered its 41st day with no peace agreement still in reach.

Bucha genocide

Earlier on Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days since Russia initiated attacks in these regions. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, released the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city.

During the first 2 days alone, 410 bodies of killed Ukrainians were found in the liberated districts of Kyiv region – Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages. The exact number of victims of russian occupiers, unfortunatelly, will be much higher.#RussianWarCrimes#BuchaMassacre — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 3, 2022

Several leaders from Europe have condemned the Vladimir Putin-led country's action and called for an investigation. On Monday, April 4, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent inquiry into the civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Taking to Twitter, the UN chief said that he was "deeply shocked" by the visuals of civilian deaths in Bucha. Guterres also called for "effective accountability" for those involved in the atrocity.