Slovenia President Borut Pahor will take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday in Turkey. He will make a speech in the main panel themed 'Price of Peace or Cost of War' along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Nigerian counterpart Mohamed Bazoum and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who will participate virtually. In his address, the Borut Pohur will speak on how to find a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine at the earliest, Slovenia Times reported.

Slovenia President Borut Pahor will attend the official opening of the forum as Turkish President Recep Tayyip and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will address the participants. Meanwhile, in his speech, Borut Pahor is expected to raise the issue of peace and security in the Western Balkans and enhance the European Union, as per the Slovenia Times news report.

Slovenia President Borut Pahor informed about attending the international conference in Antalya on his official Twitter handle. On the sidelines of attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Slovenia President Borut Pahor is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Earlier, Slovenia President had called Russia's decision of launching an attack on Ukraine a "grave violation" of international law and UN principles of peaceful solution of disputes.

Predsednik Pahor bo na mednarodni konferenci v Antaliji nastopil v razpravi z generalnim sekretarjem NATO Stoltenbergom, predsednikom Ukrajine Zelenskim (virtualno) in predsednikom Nigra Bazoumom. @AntalyaDF https://t.co/vTbG0OjEyI — Borut Pahor (@BorutPahor) March 11, 2022

Slovenia calls on EU to grant Ukraine candidate status

On February 28, Slovenia President Borut Pahor along with his Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia counterparts in an open letter called on European Union Member states to provide "highest political support" to Ukraine. They highlighted the need to take steps for immediately granting Ukraine an EU candidate country status. In the letter, the leaders reaffirmed support to Ukraine and its people and believed that the war-torn nation deserves receiving immediate "EU accession perspective."

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine entered its 16th day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has informed that troops of Moscow are trying to introduce administrative and police regimes in the Kherson region. Furthermore, the clashes between Ukraine and Russian troops continue in Chernihiv. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday, March 10, reported that Russia has lost 335 tanks, 1105 combat armoured vehicles, 123 units of artillery systems and 49 aircraft. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that more than 12000 Russian troops have lost their lives in the attack. According to the Defence Ministry, Russia has lost 81 helicopters, 3 ships, 526 vehicles, 60 fuel tanks, 7 unmanned aerial vehicles operational-tactical levels.

Image: AP