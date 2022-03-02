Smriti Irani Onboard Evacuation Flight, Welcomes Indian Nationals From Ukraine; Watch

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday welcomed Indian nationals who are returnees from war-ravaged Ukraine and flew down from Poland. Under the Centre's Operation Ganga, six aircraft departed for India in the last 24 hours, carrying back 1377 Indian nationals from the eastern European country, the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stated. On Monday, March 1, eight flights carrying 216 stranded Indian nationals left for the country from Hungary’s capital Budapest, the ninth flight with 218 nationals departed from Bucharest.

Addressing the students while they were onboard the aircraft, Smriti Irani said, "I would like to extend greetings on behalf of the Prime Minister of India. Right before the immigration counter, there is a help desk where you can receive support from. There is a help desk at customs too. Again I will reiterate, there are two CISF officers present on the flight for assistance."

"Please identify yourself if you need medical attention. Your family is waiting with bated breaths. We are grateful that our prayers have been heard (Indian students' arrival from Ukraine). You have shown exemplary courage in the most challenging of times. Welcome back home," she continued.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai," she concluded as the students cheered in joy.

Smriti Irani welcomes Indians who returned from Ukraine

One of the students who was evacuated from Ukraine and brought on the same flight said to ANI, "I am happy to return to India. I hope other Indians are also evacuated soon. Operation Ganga is really helpful. I thank the Govt of India: Krishna Kumar, on returning from Ukraine."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh receives Indians

Earlier today, Jitendra Singh reached the Delhi international airport terminal to receive stranded Indians in Ukraine who returned via special aircraft. Stating to a bunch of students that there is nothing to worry about, Singh welcomed the lot as they cheered 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

"About 220 students arrived via Istanbul. I asked a girl where she is from, like state-wise, but she replied, "I'm from India." They still can't believe that they are back in India due to stress. We ensured they spoke with their parents," Singh told ANI.

On Monday, the Centre declared that four Union Ministers- Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (retd) UK Singh would travel to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation of Indian nationals in war-torn Kyiv. Scindia has travelled to Romania and Moldova, Rijiju headed to Slovakia, Puri is in Hungary and Gen (retd) Singh is in Poland to supervise a safe evacuation of Indians.