'So Embarrassed': Trump Lambasts Biden Over 'worst Leaks Of Intelligence In US History'

Former President Donald Trump has made insinuations that POTUS Joe Biden may be responsible for the recent leak of classified intelligence documents that have surfaced online. Trump, in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, referred to the leak as "the worst in US history" and claimed that it has brought embarrassment to the country. Trump also referred to the ongoing federal investigation into his retention of documents from his presidency as a "hoax" in his post.

“The worst leaks of ‘Intelligence’ in US history. Our Country has never been so embarrassed, and yet they come after ‘Trump’ on their old and tired Boxes Hoax,” he wrote, as per a report from New York Post. The Pentagon and the Department of Justice are conducting investigations into the recent online leak of classified documents containing US intelligence assessments related to Ukraine's military capabilities, vulnerabilities, as well as information about allies and potential adversaries. According to Pentagon officials, these leaked documents are similar in format to those used for daily updates to senior leaders.

Trump suggests that Biden should be investigated

On Wednesday, former President Trump called for the federal special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigation into his own mishandling of classified information, to be directed towards President Biden, suggesting that Biden may be responsible for the leaks. Trump, 76, made these statements in a post on social media platform Truth Social.

“The Special ‘Prosecutor’ should investigate Biden, maybe he was the leaker? Nothing would surprise me about this group!” the former President who is running for the White House again wrote. Trump's comments come after an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, During the interview with Tucker Carlson, former President Trump criticized President Biden and Pentagon leaders for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he described as "one of the worst things I've ever seen." Trump claimed that US military officials, including Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, opposed his insistence that no military equipment be left behind in Afghanistan.

"I said I want every nail, I want every screw. I want the tents - they said, 'Sir the tents are very hard to take out.' I said I want the tents. I want the tanks. I want planes. I want everything. And a couple of them fought me on it, like Milley," Trump asserted, referring to his efforts to ensure that all equipment be brought back from Afghanistan.