Some Central Asian Nations Signal Imposing Sanctions On Russia: Deputy Minister

Some of the Central Asian countries are signalling that they could also resort to sanctioning Russia in response to its war in Ukraine, in coordination with the Western allies. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday that Russia's central Asian allies may be planning to impose economic sanctions on Moscow in likeness to the Western countries. Galuzin's statement came at the third Central Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club in Tomsk, according to Tass.

"Even as we share the view that unilateral economic restrictions are unacceptable and illegitimate, some Central Asian countries nevertheless do not want to take risks and indicate they are prepared to comply with Western restrictive measures," the deputy minister said.

'Russia does not dictate to anyone': Deputy Minister

Russia does not dictate to anyone, any country on what external and domestic policies to pursue, Galuzin told the outlet. He continued that Russia "does not contradict mutual obligations, including those within the CSTO, EAEU and CIS." "We are confident that this much is clearly visible and understood in the Central Asian capitals: Artificial destruction of ties with Russia can result in more serious damage than the costs of the notorious secondary sanctions," he went on to add. Russia is focused on consistently strengthening its strategic partnership with the countries of Central Asia, the deputy minister iterated. He made these revelations at the Valdai Club conference entitled "Russia and Central Asia: Aligning With a Changing World" that took place on May 16 and 17 at Tomsk State University.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said that the West has not only waged a military conflict but is also warring with Moscow on the economic front. Putin, however, warned that "nothing has been achieved and never will be". He insisted, "We should not repeat the mistakes of the past." The Kremlin leader derided the United States' coordinated sanctions against Russia, saying they themselves are struggling with the high unemployment rate, job losses, business closures, and a looming energy crisis, but sought to economically destroy Moscow. The West tried to collapse the Ruble, provoke inflation, steal reserves, and break production chains. "The goal of the West is to make our citizens suffer and destabilise society from within. The calculation was not justified," said Putin at a major speech. Western allies of Ukraine are “punishing” themselves with the coordinated sanctions that they levied against Russia, Putin had furthermore added.