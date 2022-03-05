Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has been credited with the title of ‘messiah’ by the people for his humanitarian work amid the pandemic two years back. From helping the migrant workers to stranded citizens within the country, the actor ran errands to help the needy. Now, during the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the actor has geared up again to help students in Ukraine. In a new post, Sonu Sood thanked the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuating the Indians.

The actor recently evacuated several stranded students from Ukraine, who thanked Sonu for his relentless services and help. The students had recorded a video and thanked the actor along with his team and Indian government for striving hard to help them. Now, the actor through a post, informed that he is in touch with 700 students who still need help.

Sonu Sood requests Indian govt to help stranded students in Ukraine

The Happy New Year actor penned the miseries of the students stuck and wrote, “I applaud the commendable work & efforts put in by @MEAIndia@IndiainUkraine to evacuate our Indian students. I have been in constant touch with about 700 students of Sumy State University who are in dire need of food, electricity, and basic necessities..”

I applaud the commendable work & efforts put in by @MEAIndia @IndiainUkraine to evacuate our Indian students. I have been in constant touch with about 700 students of Sumy State University who are in dire need of food , electricity and basic necessities.. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 5, 2022

In another tweet, the actor gave location details of the stranded students so that the government can look into it and rescue them amid the ongoing war. Sonu Sood revealed that he has prepared a complete list of all the students waiting for help.

The governments ongoing relentless efforts via OPERATION GANGA to rescue and reunite them with their loved ones will soon come to fruition and students of Sumy University will be back soon..kudos

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 5, 2022

Towards the end of his tweet, Sood sought help from the government and explained that ‘Operation Ganga’ will be fruitful if the govt takes some necessary steps to reunite the students with their loved ones, “The government ongoing relentless efforts via OPERATION GANGA to rescue and reunite them with their loved ones will soon come to fruition and students of Sumy University will be back soon..kudos Jai Hind,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier, the actor had explained the evacuation process to Hindustan Times and revealed that local taxis are sent to students’ locations, from where they are taken to the railway station in Kharkiv. From there, they travel to a safer location in Lviv city by train, where buses have already been arranged to ferry them to the Polish border.

IMAGE: ANI