Sonu Sood Turns Saviour For Indian Students Stranded In War-torn Ukraine, Gets Them Home

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has received several accolades from people for his humanitarian services amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor who helped migrant workers to reach their hometown two years back is now back in action to help stranded students in Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine to reach the Polish border and return to their homes safely.

The actor had earlier shared a post on Twitter where he updated fans about his initiatives to reach out to the students in need and help them to return home safely during this hour of crisis. “Been in touch with hundreds of students stuck in Sumy oblasts, Uzhorod, Lviv in Ukraine. Requesting all to stay at safe places & not move out until you get proper communication from relied sources. Our Government is giving its best to get you back home to your families. Will keep you all updated through your team leaders who are in constant touch with us. Students moving towards Shegyn Border Poland & Chop Border Hungary kindly ensure you speak to the embassy to avoid any potential hassle. We are with you. Stay calm Stay safe. Jai Hind (sic),” he wrote then.

Sonu Sood helps students stuck in Ukraine

Now, the students who successfully returned to India have been posting their experiences while thanking Sonu Sood for his efforts in helping them. A video of the same, showing students from on flight expressing their gratitude to the actor and the government has surfaced online. One of the students gave a glimpse of the inflight situation and said, “I sincerely want to thank Sonu Sood sir and his entire team for helping us. He stayed awake till late just to inquire about our situation and help us come out of it so that we can reach home safely.”

Followed by this, another stranded student who was stuck, said, “I am extremely thankful to Sonu Sood sir and the Indian government for helping us. I am going home and nothing else matters to me now. I just can't say how happy and fortunate I feel at the moment.”

While explaining the evacuation process, Sonu told Hindustan Times that local taxis are sent to students’ locations, from where they are taken to the railway station in Kharkiv. From there, they travel to a safer location in Lviv city by train, where buses have already been arranged to ferry them to the Polish border.

IMAGE: Twitter/@iamchandanray/ANI