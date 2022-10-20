'Sophisticated Network' Busted; Russians Charged For Procuring American Tech Ahead Of War

Prosecutors from the United States have busted a Russian network that cleared the way for the transfer of dual-use and military technology, radars and semiconductors in the Russian Defence System. These weapons were discovered later on the Ukrainian battlefield. US officials said on Wednesday that they have charged two Venezuelans and five Russians over their alleged roles in the procurement of American military tech ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

German company might be involved in the shipment

The US justice department said that some of the illegaly-procured military equipment was recovered on the Ukrainian battlefield. Prosecutors from New York said that some of the defendants took assistance from a Germany-based company to transport missile systems, smart munitions, fighter aircraft, satellites and other space-based military applications. On Wednesday, Driscoll, Federal Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director-in-Charge said, as per DW, said: "Today we announce the dismantling of a sophisticated network consisting of at least five Russian nationals and two Venezuelan nationals, each of whom are directly linked to corrupt state-owned enterprises, who knowingly sought to conceal the theft of US military technology and profit off black market oil."

Artem Uss and Yury Orekhov, two Russians out of the five charged, have been arrested in Italy and Germany respectively. Uss is the son of the Governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai region. Yury Orekhov is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDA GmbH (Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau) and Uss is the owner of the same company, a privately-held commodity trading and industrial equipment company in the city of Hamburg, Germany.

Their scheme involved, as the Justice Department alleges- money laundering via cash drops in bulk, cryptocurrency and financial institutions that are high-risk jurisdictions. The dealing also involved the transfer of oil from the Venezuelan state-owned company PDVSA to Chinese and Russian buyers. In a separate case, US federal prosecutors in Conneticut also found 'jig grinder" which is used in defense programs and nuclear proliferation.