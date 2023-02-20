South Africa To Conduct Naval Exercise With Russia, China; West Expresses Concern

Russia, China, and South Africa would be conducting a 10-day-long naval exercise off the coast of South Africa from February 20, which has raised concerns. A Russian warship armed with one of Moscow’s most powerful weapons has been pulled into a port on South Africa’s east coast on February 18, amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

China, Russia&South Africa will hold joint maritime exercises off the coast of South Africa om Feb 20-27, which is conducive to enhancing defense& security cooperation among the BRICS group and the three countries' capabilities to defend their maritime security.via@PDChina pic.twitter.com/FyJgQZEheT — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) February 19, 2023

The Russian warship would be taking part in the 10-day naval exercise in the Indian Ocean alongside South African and Chinese warships, reported CNN. All three nations would be taking part in the war games that have been planned by South Africa for a long time. Notably, these exercises are taking place just when Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine happened, last year.

“The timing of these exercises is particularly unfortunate and will focus the world’s attention on South Africa during the anniversary of the war. I don’t think Western nations are going to let this one slide,” said Steven Gruzd, head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs.

Naval exercises in South Africa

In the naval exercise, Russia's Admiral Gorshkov - a frigate class, carrying hypersonic Zircon missiles, has been taking part. A “Z” and “V” has been crudely painted in white on their blackened smokestack, just like the Russian tanks and artillery pieces that rolled into Ukraine a year ago. Also, the timing of the exercise has been criticised on the international platform. Further, the government in Pretoria could be backlashed for engaging with Russia at a time when its been at war with Ukraine for a year.

According to Ukraine’s ambassador to Southern Africa, Liubov Abravitova: “It is very disturbing, that South Africa is hosting a military exercise with the country – an aggressor, invader – that is using its military force against a peaceful country, bringing destruction and trying to eliminate the Ukrainian Nation.”

According to the US and other European Union allies of Ukraine, postponing the naval exercises would have been a smarter choice. Notably, they have also been big trade partners for South Africa. Both, European Union and the US have a two-way trade with South Africa that outstripped Russian economic ties many times over.