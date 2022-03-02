To press for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, South Korea has placed seven Russian banks on a sanctions list and banned dealing in new Russian government bonds. Seoul supported global sanctions against Moscow on Monday in an effort to bring the Ukraine conflict to an end. According to a statement released by the finance ministry in Seoul late Tuesday, South Korean financial transactions with Sberbank RU:SBER, VEB, PSB, VTB RU:VTBR, Otkritie, Sovcom, and Novikom, as well as their subsidiaries, should be suspended in accordance with US sanctions timelines.

From March 2, South Korean public and financial institutions should refrain from trading in any Russian government bonds, the announcement added. South Korea has committed to preventing or restricting strategic and non-strategic commodities from being exported to Russia, as well as to blocking Russian banks from using the Swift global interbank network. Financial officials estimate that South Korean banks' exposure to Russia is $1.47 billion, or 0.4% of their overall external exposure.

Overview of sanctions imposed on Russia

South Korea has put aside 2 trillion won ($1.66 billion) in an emergency fund for local exporters who may be affected by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. With the US and Europe increasing sanctions on areas ranging from trade to airspace, the noose appears to be closing in on Russia, from corporations to brands, oil businesses and crypto exchanges, and now sports leagues.

Even historically neutral countries like Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland have declared support for Ukraine as part of the worldwide sanctions against Russia. The first two have committed to providing arms to Ukraine, while Switzerland has imposed sanctions on Russia. Shell (Europe's largest oil business) and British Petroleum (BP – Russia's largest foreign investor) have announced their withdrawals from joint ventures with Rosneft, the Russian natural gas producer. Equinor ASA of Norway has likewise announced that it will cease operations in Russia.

Top American businesses such as Apple, Exxon Mobil, Ford, Google (Alphabet), and Harley-Davidson joined the list of companies avoiding Russia earlier this month. Microsoft has previously stated that it will remove Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile apps from its Windows App store and that it would prohibit advertisements on Russian state-sponsored media. In a similar move to Facebook, Google prohibited RT and other Russian networks from collecting money for advertisements on websites, apps, and YouTube videos.

