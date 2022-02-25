South Korea Not Planning To Impose Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia: Report

South Korean authorities are not planning to impose unilateral sanctions against Russia, a senior official at the Presidential office has informed. However, South Korea will participate in imposing international sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow's attack against Kyiv, Yonhap news agency reported. The development has been confirmed by Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication.

Elaborating South Korean President Moon Jae-in's plan on TBS Radio, Park Soo-hyun stated that they are not in a time where they can "do something independently." He further added that South Korea will join other countries like US and European countries when they announce sanctions on Russia stressing that they are "connected," as per the Yonhap report. The remarks of Park Soo-hyun came a day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed regret over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moon Jae-in had further informed that South Korea will join in international sanctions.

64 South Korean nationals currently in Ukraine

While revealing details regarding South Korean nationals in Ukraine, Park Soo-hyun mentioned that 64 South Korean citizens are currently in Ukraine and 36 of them have expressed their willingness to leave the country, as per the news report. Park Soo-hyun highlighted that South Korea's Embassy in Ukraine has been making efforts to protect the South Korean nationals in Kyiv. The South Korean Foreign Ministry has also indicated plans of Seoul participating in international sanctions which include export curbs on Russia. The South Korean Foreign Ministry stated that they have been in consultations with the US and other nations to prepare details regarding export control packages.

Russia-Ukraine War

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in the Donbas region, multiple explosions were heard in Ukraine. In the latest update, the Russian military has seized two vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and have started moving towards the centre of Kyiv from the Oboloni side, according to a Ukrainian Armed Forces post on Facebook. Ukraine's defence ministry on Twitter has said that the bridge over the Teteriv river has been destroyed. The Defence Ministry tweeted, "Airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting in the settlements of DYMER and IVANKIV, where a large number of enemy armoured vehicles advanced and stopped the overwhelming enemy forces on the border of the river TETERIV. The bridge across the river was destroyed."

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry informed that Russian troops tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops in Trohizbenko. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in the tweet added, "Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 Russian tanks and 1 infantry fighting vehicle and forced the enemy to retreat. The combined forces are confidently holding their own positions and giving a decent rebuff to the invaders."

Бронегрупа російсько-окупаційних військ намагалася прорвати оборону українських військ в районі н.п.Трьохізбенка.

Українські воїни знищили 2 російські танки і 1 БМП та змусили ворога відступити.

Об’єднані сили впевнено утримують власні позиції та дають гідну відсіч загарбникам. pic.twitter.com/wvVdT9QfFG — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

Десантно-штурмові війська ЗС України ведуть бойові дії в районах населених пунктів ДИМЕР та ІВАНКІВ,куди просунулась велика кількість броньованої техніки противника та зупинили переважаючі сили ворога на рубежі річки ТЕТЕРІВ.Міст через річку зруйновано.https://t.co/fbqLmRTa2B pic.twitter.com/6x3PvmwpoS — ЗС УКРАЇНИ (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 25, 2022

Image: AP