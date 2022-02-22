Amid the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for Ukraine’s sovereignty and insisted that their country will make efforts to resolve the crisis. He said that the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine must be respected, Yonhap News agency. Moon Jae-in made the remarks during a National Security Council meeting which was held after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine after recognising their independence.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in asserted that South Korea will make efforts to resolve the Ukraine-Russia crisis. He stressed that countries need to work jointly for a “swift and peaceful resolution” to the situation in Ukraine. Moon Jae-in also directed the officials to protect South Korean citizens in Ukraine. Furthermore, he called for taking measures in order to reduce the effect of the crisis on the economy of South Korea, as per the news report. Until Sunday, 20 February, around 64 South Korean nationals are currently in Ukraine and the foreign ministry has been seeking plans for their evacuation in case of emergency.

Putin orders sending Russian troops in Donetsk and Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, 22 February, recognised the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions and ordered deploying the Russian armed forces in Donetsk and Luhansk, according to ANI. Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. He made the announcement during a televised address to his countrymen.

US 'strongly condemns' decision of Russian President

After the announcement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press statement "strongly" condemned the decision of the Russian President to recognise the “so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” and called it a “clear attack” on Ukraine’s sovereignty. Blinken announced that the US will impose sanctions on two Russia-backed separatist regions in Ukraine. He informed that US President will sign an Executive Order that will ban all-new "investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics regions of Ukraine.”

"As we said when the Duma first made its request: this decision represents a complete rejection of Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Antony Blinken said in a press statement.

