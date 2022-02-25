South Korea Test-fires L-SAM Missile Interceptor Amid North Korea's Missile Threat: Report

South Korea successfully tested a new high altitude air defence system on Wednesday, in an attempt to confront North Korea's growing missile threats. As per the reports of Sputnik, L-SAM, a long-range surface-to-air missile, was launched from the Anheung Comprehensive Test Site in Taean-gun, which is southwest of Seoul. The report says that the purpose of the test was to see if an L-SAM interceptor could fly on a predetermined trajectory and land at a precise location.

The L-SAM, which is developed by South Korea's Hanwha Group and LIG Nex 1 is designed to intercept high-altitude aircraft and ballistic missiles in terminal phase up to 60 kilometres in height. The US' deployed Terminal High-Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) is now serving in this capacity in South Korea's air defence network. THAAD has been chastised by China since its deployment to South Korea in 2017.

L-SAM is designed to intercept incoming missiles

The L-SAM is part of South Korea's multilayered, low-tier missile defence programme, and it is expected to be operational by 2026, according to Yonhap News. L-SAM interceptor, if deployed, would be an important component of South Korea's anti-missile programme, which also includes the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile and a medium-range surface-to-air missile.

Other modern South Korean air defences include the KM-SAM or Cheolmae-2 system, which was designed using technology acquired from Russian arms manufacturers Almaz-Antey and Fakel. South Korea has also been working on its own version of Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system, which was introduced by LIG Nex1 in October as the low-altitude missile defence system, according to Sputnik. Seoul is also considering exporting some of its most advanced missile interceptors. The export of KM-SAM to the United Arab Emirates is valued at roughly $3.5 billion. It was the company's largest defence sale ever in January.

South Korea's interception capabilities

Following a North Korean missile test in January, concerns were raised about South Korea's interception capabilities, prompting rumours that the South Korean military would rush the deployment of the L-SAM. The defence analysts believe that North Korea's newest road-mobile rocket artillery is designed to evade South Korea's air defence net, forcing Seoul to rethink its whole defence policy in light of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons.

Image: AP/ANI