In continued support to Ukraine amid Russia's military operation, South Korea has decided to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia and join Western countries’ moves to block some of the country's banks from the SWIFT international payments system. Seoul’s foreign ministry stated that this move comes as part of efforts to join international sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on February 24, South Korea's foreign ministry had said that it would join in unspecified multilateral economic sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine but doesn't plan to adopt unilateral measures.

Later on February 25, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun and his U.S. counterpart, Wendy Sherman condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and highlighted their will to form a "unified" response.

But Washington announced restrictions on exports of US-origin technology and products such as semiconductor and electronic parts to 49 Russian military entities, including its defence ministry. This may affect South Korea's exports of high-tech items to Russia too.

It is to be noted that before Russia's invasion, South Korea had issued an emergency warning to urge the last remaining citizens to quickly leave Ukraine considering escalating military tension along the eastern border.

In a related update, as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow, the United States, Canada, Britain, and Europe on Saturday decided to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system.

Many countries impose financial sanctions on Russia

Australia ramped up sanctions against Russia on Saturday and targeted oligarchs and members of parliament further preparing to join allies indirectly punishing President Vladimir Putin. Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne said financial sanctions are being imposed on the 339 members of parliament and on eight oligarchs close to Putin who were the 'facilitators' of the attack. The Belarussian government's key figures were also being sanctioned for 'abetting the invasion.

Earlier on February 22, President Joe Biden had announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. While on Friday, the Biden administration announced sanctions against more Russian officials beyond Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier, Germany put a brake on a big gas pipeline from Russia and the British also hit Russian banks with sanctions.

(Image: AP)