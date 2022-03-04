In a key development, the Republic of Korea will hold the right for its companies not to apply for licences from US authorities during the export of technology products to Russia. However, Seoul's export restrictions will be in line with sanctions imposed by other Western countries, according to the South Korean Ministry of Trade's website.

It is pertinent to mention here that as a penalty against Russia's technological sector, Washington enacted the Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR). It indicates that exports of products containing US innovations from third nations to Russia will require a licence from US authorities. Countries that are excluded from this law impose equivalent punishments and grant their own permits. Washington had already granted such rights to 32 countries.

The FDPR list comprises 57 positions in industries such as semiconductors, computers, information technology, sensor and laser equipment, aviation, and aerospace. Korea had previously sought extensive negotiations with the US in order to be exempted from Washington's recently increased sanctions against Russia, which would have had a negative impact on local enterprises and the economy, according to the country's senior trade official.

"The US side noted that export restrictions of the Republic of Korea against Russia correspond to measures of the international community and agreed to add South Korea into the list of countries with the exception made from the foreign direct product rule. The government will take further measure of export control in accordance with the like measures of the international community and the US," the Ministry wrote on its website.

Earlier last week, the US administration announced the FDPR for "all of Russia" as part of sweeping export regulations in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia's access to global high-tech products and other significant commodities, such as semiconductors, is a goal of the FDPR. Because they incorporate US technology and software, the policy is expected to harm big Korean exporters, including prominent global chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Russia invades Ukraine

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian soldiers have gained control of Europe's largest nuclear power facility, which caught fire overnight amid battles. The attack at the station was blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs, according to Russia's defence ministry, who called it a monstrous provocation. The Zaporizhzhia power station caught fire while being shelled by Russian forces.

Despite the fact that the fire was put out, the incident raised fears that radiation could seep from the damaged nuclear power plant. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, accused Moscow of attempting to "repeat" the Chernobyl nuclear accident and said he has spoken with world leaders about the crisis at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, including US President Joe Biden.

