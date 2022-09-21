South Korea Urges UN Chief For Firm Global Response To Deter N Korea's Nuke Provocation

In a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for a firm international response if North Korea goes ahead with its plans of conducting an additional nuclear test. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and discussed recent provocations by North Korea. In addition, they also discussed cooperation between South Korea and the UN, Yonhap news agency reported citing Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs.

The South Korean President also commended Guterres for supporting efforts to bring about a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as the "complete, verifiable, and irreversible" denuclearization of North Korea. Suk-yeol added that if North Korea chooses the better route towards openness, not only South Korea but also international financial organisations and nations in Northeast Asia will spare no investment and financial support.

UN chief assures Suk-yeol to take decisive actions against North Korea's provocations

"President Suk-yeol said he will make every effort to get North Korea to open its closed doors, and contribute to peace in Northeast Asia and the world. If despite such efforts, North Korea resumes nuclear testing or goes ahead with another nuclear provocation, he asked the UN secretary-general to take a continued interest and offer support so that the international community can respond sternly in unison," Presidential secretary Eun-hye stated, as per Yonhap. She further stated that President Suk-yeol received reassurance from Guterres that South Korea can rely on the UN and that the Security Council will take decisive action against provocations endangering freedom and peace in the region.

North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state

Additionally, Guterres also endorsed the concepts outlined in Suk-yeol's UN speech, including the requirement to enhance aid to underdeveloped nations and spread digital technology. It should be noted here that tension has been growing in the Korean peninsula since after North Korea passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state on September 9. North Korea has tested several short- to long-range missiles since Suk-yeol took over as South Korea's President in May 2021. Notably, South Korea and the United States have repeatedly warned that the Kim Jong-un-led regime is ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time in the coming days.

Image: AP