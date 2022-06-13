Amid ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, Police have questioned a South Korean volunteer fighter over a probable passport violation for his unauthorised stay in war-torn Ukraine. About three months after leaving for Ukraine to engage in the ongoing war as a volunteer fighter, Rhee Keun, a former Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber arrived at Incheon International Airport on May 27. According to South Korean officials, Keun voluntarily reported to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on June 10 where he underwent questioning, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to reports, Keun has admitted to the majority of the charges. Since mid-February, South Korean people have been prohibited from travelling to any part of Ukraine owing to safety concerns. Under Korean law, entering the war-torn country without permission is punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won (over $ 7,760). Notably, the authorities have barred Keun from leaving the country henceforth. Speaking to reporters after his arrival, Keun stated that he had to return back as the ligament of both his knees got ruptured which require an operation.

South Korean fighter being probed for passport law violations

"I returned for rehabilitation and treatment. I am anxious to go back to Ukraine," he added as pre the Yonhap report. The South Korean volunteer fighter also recounted briefly about his wartime experiences, including watching a Ukrainian citizen being shot and killed by the Russian forces. "I have seen many criminal acts while witnessing the war first hand. There is a lot to do, as the war is not over yet. We should fight harder and continue to fight," he added. Notably, Keun flew to the war-torn country in defiance of South Korea's travel prohibition to Ukraine and is now being probed for passport law violations.

Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will face criminal charges: Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its day 110th on Monday, June 13. Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are not fighters and will face criminal charges.

Earlier on June 2, Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry, claimed that the number of foreign combatants in Ukraine has dropped from 6,600 to around 3,500 as of now.

(Image: @chuyengiaxuatnc/Twitter/AP)