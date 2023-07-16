South Korean President Pledges $150 Million Aid To Ukraine After Surprise Visit

President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea has committed to increasing humanitarian and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine following a summit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. South Korea, the world's ninth-largest arms exporter, maintains a policy of not supplying lethal weapons to active conflict zones.

During a press briefing after their meeting, President Yoon stated that Seoul would "expand the scale of supplies from last year when we provided materials such as helmets and bullet-proof vests." He further announced that humanitarian aid would be increased to $150 million in 2023, up from $100 million in the previous year.

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude

Expressing gratitude for the "meaningful talks" and "strong support," President Zelenskyy acknowledged that they had discussed critical matters essential for people to lead normal and secure lives, as per a report from The Guardian. While he thanked President Yoon for new initiatives to provide financial, technical, and humanitarian assistance, specific details were not disclosed.

President Zelenskyy specifically highlighted the transfer of vehicles and demining equipment, noting that they have been instrumental in saving lives. The Ukrainian leader expressed his appreciation for the visit and the commitment shown by President Yoon to Ukraine's recovery and stability.

President Yoon's visit to Ukraine on Saturday came as a surprise. He was accompanied by his wife, Kim Keon-hee. Prior to the visit, President Yoon attended a NATO summit in Lithuania and visited Poland. This trip marks his first visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion almost 17 months ago.

During his time in Ukraine, President Yoon visited the cities of Bucha and Irpin, near Kyiv, where bodies of civilians were discovered on the streets and in mass graves after Russian troops retreated from the capital region last year. He paid tribute to the country's fallen soldiers by laying flowers at a war memorial.

President Yoon drew parallels between Ukraine's current situation and South Korea's past, recognizing the international assistance that allowed his country to achieve a "miraculous victory" over North Korea and subsequently emerge as a major global economy. The increased aid commitment from South Korea is expected to provide vital support to Ukraine as it continues to recover from the consequences of the conflict with Russia.