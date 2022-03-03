South Korean Prez Stands In Solidarity With Zelenskyy & Ukrainians, Provides $10M In Aid

Amid the Russian-Ukraine conflict, South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and praised the Ukrainian people who are battling the Russian aggression. Spokesperson of the President of South Korea, Park Kyung-mee stated that President Moon expressed his admiration for the heroism and sacrifice of Ukrainians during the talk.

Just after the talk, President Moon shared a tweet stating Korea, as a country that has suffered from a tragic war, salutes President Zelenskyy for his steadfast leadership. He further stated that they stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people who have risen up to resolutely defend their nation. Moon also told Zelenskyy that Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be preserved and that the situation must be addressed peacefully. Moon and Zelenskyy spoke on the phone for the first time in almost two years.

.@ZelenskyyUa As a country that suffered a tragic war, Korea expresses its respect to President Zelensky for his strong leadership. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who have risen resolutely to defend their country. — 문재인 (@moonriver365) March 3, 2022

South Korea intends to provide Ukraine with $10 million in humanitarian aid

South Korea has also said that it will impose a restriction on crucial item exports to Russia and will join international attempts to cut Russian financial institutions off from a critical global payment system. In addition, South Korea intends to provide Ukraine with $10 million in humanitarian aid. The Blue House said in a statement that South Korean President Moon Jae-in approved US$10 million in essential humanitarian help, including medical supplies, for Ukrainians and refugees. The Blue House also said that Ukraine's President Zelenskyy requested all available help in resolving the crisis in a phone chat with Moon.

President Moon also asked Zelenskyy to protect the safety of the approximately 40 Korean citizens currently living in Ukraine, according to the Korea Herald. Following the phone call, Zelenskyy tweeted that he had notified Moon about "counter-Russian actions" and "aggressor crimes." He thanked South Korea for its cooperation and sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy also stated that they will keep working together to form a global anti-war coalition.

Talked to 🇰🇷 President Moon Jae-in @moonriver365. Informed about counteraction to Russia. About the crimes of the aggressor. Thanked 🇰🇷 for supporting 🇺🇦 and imposing sanctions. We will continue to work together building an anti-war coalition around the world. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 3, 2022

South Korea's embassy in Ukraine has moved Chernivtsi

In the meanwhile, earlier today it was reported that South Korea's embassy in Ukraine has moved from Kyiv to Chernivtsi, which is a city close to the Romanian border. An official stated that all the embassy employees departed the capital on Wednesday night local time and landed in Chernivtsi, according to the Korea Herald.

Image: AP