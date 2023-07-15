South Korea's President Yoon Visits Ukraine For 1st Time, Set To Hold Talks With Zelenskyy

On Saturday, President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea embarked on his inaugural visit to Ukraine to engage in discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Yonhap news agency said, citing the South Korean presidential office.

Following his participation in a NATO summit in Lithuania and his recent visit to Poland, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unexpected journey to Ukraine. The purpose of this trip was to express solidarity with Ukraine and explore potential avenues of support in its battle against Russia's invasion.

As a rising arms exporter and a trusted ally of the United States, South Korea has been under increased pressure to supply weapons to Ukraine. However, President Yoon's administration has chosen to prioritize humanitarian and financial aid instead. This decision stems from their concerns about Russia's influence over North Korea, leading them to exercise caution in providing direct military support.

Polish and South Korean counterparts talk security

On Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Andrzej Duda of Poland affirmed their commitment to enhancing their security, business, and trade ties. The two leaders, accompanied by their respective delegations, convened at the Presidential Palace, where they engaged in discussions and meetings with government officials from both countries.

“With President Duda, we discussed in depth the development of the strategic relations between the two countries,” Yoon said after the talks.

“We will support efforts for increasing investment and trade,” Yoon said, noting that bilateral trade turnover in 2022 was some $9 million, the highest in the 34-year-long relations. That makes Poland the biggest recipient of South Korea’s investment last year, partly from Poland’s purchases of South Korea’s military equipment.

The two presidents watched as government ministers from both countries signed agreements on developing cooperation in infrastructure and modern technologies, as well as on cooperation in the future rebuilding of Ukraine, Poland’s neighbour, which is fighting Russia’s military invasion.