South Korea's Volunteer Fighter In Ukraine Returns Home After Getting Injured During War

As the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine continues to escalate unabated, Rhee Keun, a South Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine, got injured in action and returned back to his home country. About three months after leaving for Ukraine to engage in the ongoing war as a volunteer fighter, the former Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber arrived at Incheon International Airport on Friday morning. Speaking to reporters after his arrival, Keun stated that he had to return back as the ligament of his both knees got ruptured which require an operation. "I returned for rehabilitation and treatment. I am anxious to go back to Ukraine," he added, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South Korean volunteer fighter also recounted briefly about his wartime experiences, including watching a Ukrainian citizen being shot and killed by the Russian forces. "I have seen many criminal acts while witnessing the war first hand. There is a lot to do, as the war is not over yet. We should fight harder and continue to fight," Notably, he flew to the war-torn country in defiance of South Korea's travel prohibition to Ukraine, and the police are expected to probe him for passport law violations.

We wish Ken a speedy recovery and look forward to his return!

Ken, thank you for your service and we are looking forward to your return into our ranks. 💛💙#UkraineWar #internationallegion #UkraineWillWin pic.twitter.com/KqGCG4DiTm — International Legion of Defense of Ukraine (ILDU) (@Int_Legion_UA) May 19, 2022

South Korean police barred Rhee Keun from leaving country

According to reports, the police also evaluated the extent of his injuries and imposed an international travel ban on him. "I will cooperate with a police investigation and receive punishment," Keun remarked. "We wish Ken a speedy recovery and look forward to his return! Ken, thank you for your service and we are looking forward to your return into our ranks," the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine (ILDU) wrote in a Twitter post on May 19.

South Korea supplied non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that South Korea has imposed a ban on its citizens from travelling to war-torn Ukraine since mid-February. According to reports, the violation of this rule attracts a year in prison or a fine of up to ten million won (USD 7,900) under the law. Notably, South Korea has supplied non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine and aid worth 2 billion Won ($1.6 million) in the month of March. Besides, the Korean country has also imposed several sanctions on Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine.

Image: Twitter/@chuyengiaxuatnc + AP