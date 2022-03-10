As the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continue to take more devastating turns with the West's recent warnings suggesting that Russia could launch a more severe attack, embattled President Zelensekyy further urged the global community to support Ukraine and condemn Russia for launching this barbaric attack against Kyiv. Voicing support, Spain has once again come forward to provide assistance to Ukraine in its battle against Russian invaders. Spain's Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, while speaking to reporters, said that if Ukraine needs help, Spain will send the "equipment" that it has to support the "heroic defense that the Ukrainians are showing." Robles' statement came on Wednesday before she spoke at the relevant committee of the Congress of Deputies regarding Spain's action in the conflict.

Notably, a week ago, Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez told parliament that the country would supply "offensive military hardware" to war-ravaged Ukraine independently, which would be separate from the aid deployed by the European Union, reported Sur in English. He said he reached this decision to answer people who are questioning the government's commitment. However, he made it clear he would not deploy military forces to the region and that NATO would also stay away for the same reason.

West unites to support war-ravaged Ukraine, Spain all set to dispatch new batch of weapons

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought European countries together, as more than 20 countries, most of them members of NATO and the European Union, are supporting Ukraine in the ongoing war. Spain has already shipped 20 tonnes of medical and military supplies to Ukraine. According to local media reports, two planes flew from Madrid to Poland, from where the material was transported by land to Ukraine two weeks ago. Earlier, this week, the government of Spain had stated that it would only send military aid as part of a larger package presented by the European Union on Sunday. Earlier, Spain had agreed to send 150 more troops to Latvia as part of a larger NATO build-up in the Baltic region.

Recently, the Spanish Ministry of Transport announced that Spanish airspace would be closed to Russian flights, stating that they would continue to block its airspace to Russian planes, as per a CNN report. Countries like Germany, Italy, France, and Canada have already sealed their airspace to Russian aircraft this week.

Image: AP/ Representative