Spain PM Pedro Sanchez Attacks Putin, Says 'imperialism Behaviour' Unacceptable

On June 29, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime's imperialism is unacceptable. Speaking from the NATO summit in Madrid, he added that NATO is sending a clear message to Putin that the bloc will support Ukraine until Russian troops leave the country.

When asked whether it was a mistake to consider Russia a "strategic partner" even in 2010, Sanchez told CNN that NATO had tried to give Russia and Putin an opportunity at the time, but that perhaps, over the years, NATO has been a bit naive in its relations with Russia.

CNN reported quoting Sanchez as saying, "Nowadays, we’re seeing expansionist and imperialism behavior by Putin and his regime, and this is something unacceptable."

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominates the current NATO summit in Madrid, Spain and other NATO members are quietly pressing the Western alliance to consider how mercenaries aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin are spreading Moscow's influence to Africa.

In a new document outlining NATO's vision of its security challenges and tasks, Spain emphasises its proximity to Africa as it advocates for a greater focus on Europe's southern flank as the summit's host. The Strategic Concept is NATO's most important working document since the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty, which included the key provision that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Madrid NATO Summit

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted a "fundamental shift" in NATO's approach to defence, according to the NATO Secretary-General. The military alliance announced on June 28 the addition of two new members, Finland and Sweden. Russia's war on its neighbour has prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status and apply for membership in the military alliance.

Along with welcoming new members, NATO allies will agree at the summit to nearly eightfold increase the strength of their rapid response force, from 40,000 to 300,000 troops. The new forces will be based in their home countries but will be dedicated to rapid deployment to specific countries on NATO's eastern flank with Russia, where the alliance intends to stockpile equipment and ammunition.

Image: AP