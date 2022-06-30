Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asserted that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will continue providing assistance to Kyiv until the last Russian soldier leaves the war-torn country.

He made these statements at a press conference on the second day of the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Sanchez went on to say that the intergovernmental military alliance is prepared to support Ukraine over the long run, even though the war has extended longer than anticipated.

"Allies are ready to fully support Ukraine until the last Russian soldier leaves the territory that does not belong to them. The allies provide assistance not only morally but also materially, militarily, and by sheltering refugees," the Spanish Prime Minister told reporters, the European Pravda reported.

Speaking further about the scenarios for ending the war, Sanchez said that it would end through dialogue, with "Ukraine must determine its own future." On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed the NATO summit in Madrid, urging allies to help stop Russia's aggression against peaceful Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy urges NATO to provide more weapons to Ukraine

During his address, Zelenskyy also urged the military alliance to provide more weapons, particularly modern artillery to his country. "The war should not drag on. To prevent this from breaking Russia's artillery advantage, we need much more such modern systems, modern artillery. By providing them to us, you can completely break Russia's tactics of destroying cities and terrorising the civilian population. This is a fundamental thing," he remarked.

Additionally, Zelenskyy also emphasised the need for security guarantees for Ukraine. He said NATO must help win the war and establish a role for Ukraine in the area of common security.

NATO chief calls for continued support for Ukraine

Earlier on Tuesday, June 28, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for continued support for Ukraine despite the surge in energy prices across the world. His remarks came in response to concerns that a substantial increase in energy costs might cause the public to become less supportive of the government's decision to support Ukraine. "We need to prove how important the current struggle is and how important it is for us to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg stated, the European Pravda reported.

Image: AP