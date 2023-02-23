Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez Arrives In Kyiv To Meet Ukrainian President Zelenskky

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reached the Ukrainian national capital Kyiv as he gears up to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Thursday, the Spanish leader took to Twitter to share the news. According to CNN, the Spanish Prime Minister will not only meet Zelenskyy but will also give a speech to the Ukrainian parliament. Sanchez came to the war-stricken country on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. His visit came two days before the Italian Prime Minister arrived in Kyiv to meet the Ukrainian President.

“I returned to Kyiv a year after the start of the war. We will stand by Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe,” The Spanish Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. Along with the Tweet, Sanchez also shared the video of him deboarding a train. The 50-year-old Prime Minister greeted all the Ukrainian representatives who were there to welcome the Prime Minister. According to CNN, the trip was not listed on the Spanish leader‘s official agenda. Spain is also among several NATO allies that have agreed to send modern battle tanks to Ukraine.

Ми будемо з Україною та її народом, поки до Європи не повернеться мир. pic.twitter.com/9ekUL9Lmfl — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 23, 2023

Spanish PM visits the Ukrainian city of Bucha

Hours after arriving in the war-stricken country, the Spanish PM visited the Ukrainian city of Bucha and Irpin. During his visit, the prime minister met the common people of the region and heard their plight. Sanchez shared the visuals of the visit on his Twitter with a stern warning to Russia. In the tweet, Sanchez gave out the proclamation that Moscow is “not going to win the war”. “Bucha and Irpín show the wounds and scars of Putin's barbarism. Russia is not going to win this war. All of Spain is with Ukraine,” he wrote on Thursday. Sanchez also saw the wreckages of the buildings destroyed in the war.