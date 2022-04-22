Spanish, Danish PMs Meet Zelenskyy In Kyiv, Pledge To Bolster Arms Supply Amid War

Prime ministers of Denmark and Sweden, on Thursday, pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine during a trip to Kyiv, where they met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a gesture of solidarity and support. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for Day 58, Swedish PM Mette Frederiksen said, “We intend to deliver more weapons to Ukraine because that is what is most needed.” Later, her office in a statement confirmed that all the three leaders also discussed war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine.

"Happy to contribute to accountability efforts and to deliver vital equipment in support of the brave Ukrainian people’s defence against Russia’s war of aggression," Frederiksen said.

In recent times, multiple European leaders including the European Commission chief Ursula von dey Leyen and British PM Boris Johnson have patrolled the streets of war hit Ukraine, in a flat out a display of their support for the Zelenskyy administration. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Madrid has sent a new batch of 200 tons of weaponry, more than doubling the number of arms it has sent so far. A similar statement was made by his Danish counterpart who pledged to raise the military aid to Ukrainian troops by 600 million Danish crowns (US87.60 million).

This comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 58th day on Friday. In the latest measure, Kremlin has barred 29 prominent Americans including Vice President Kamala Harris and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg from entering Russian territory. The list includes prominent administrators, entrepreneurs as well as media personalities. The ban has been defined as a countermeasure against what Moscow calls the Biden administration’s “ever-expanding Anti-Russia sanctions”. A similar ban has been imposed on 61 Canadian citizens, all of whom have been accused of spearheading “Russophobic" sentiments and policies.

Meanwhile, desperate to present a victory back home, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed triumph in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday, despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at Azovstal Plant. "Mariupol has been liberated," defence minister Sergei Shoigu said during a televised meeting with Putin.

