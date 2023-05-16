Spies, Assemble! CIA Releases Cinematic Video To Recruit Dissatisfied Russians

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) embarked on a rare recruitment drive on Monday, luring in Russian spies through a cinematic video shared on various social media platforms including Telegram. The clip appealed to dissatisfied Russians and urged them to come forward and get in touch with the CIA in an anonymous and secure manner.

The US intelligence agency's key goal of the new endeavour is to "have Russians come to us and deliver information the United States needs”. Taking an empathetic route, one official of the agency said that the project hopes that Russians understand one key message- “We understand you, maybe better than you think. We wanted to convey to Russians in their own language we know what they’re going through."

Почему я пошел на контакт с ЦРУ: мое решениеhttps://t.co/mhQbzet5X2 pic.twitter.com/1Uj4POAOmm — CIA (@CIA) May 15, 2023

CIA video makes no mention of Russia-Ukraine war. Here's why

To clarify, the recruitment video does "absolutely not" intend to spur unrest in Russia, but simply "demystifes" the way to contact the agency. Even with a 15-month-old war raging in the backdrop, the video, in no way, touches upon the conflict or Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead, it attempts to cover a “timeless” theme to appeal to Russians.

“Ukraine is top of mind but that’s more or less a symptom of something larger. There are always individuals in Russia who identify with what we have to say here,” one of the officials said, according to CNN. The video, which features inspiring quotes from Leo Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky, comes from the CIA's strong belief that a sizeable number of Russians are experiencing oppression and a lack of patriotic purpose.

However, this isn't the first time that the spy agency has set out to recruit Russians with valuable intel. About a year ago, it shared posts on social media that instructed how one can contact the agency via virtual private networks, or VPNs and the Tor web browser. Officials have said that the project was successful, with “contact coming in", thus acting as a precedent to the latest spy initiative.