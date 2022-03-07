Spirit Awards Hosts Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally Condemn Vladimir Putin Over Ukraine War

The Independent Spirit Awards 2022 was the latest to join a group of events and organisers to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine. The award function was held on Sunday, March 6, in Santa Monica, California. The hosts of the show, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, took a brief moment to extend support to Ukraine and all those who have been affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. While doing so, the duo also mocked Putin by asking him to 'go home'.

“I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, go home Putin,” said Megan Mullally. The hosts further asked all the Independent Spirits Awards attendees to donate humanitarian aid to the war-hit country and its citizens who have been forced to find refuge in safe shelters.

They said, “There are a lot of great organisations raising money for Ukrainian refugees, so please give what you can to help the victims of this senseless act of aggression". Not only the hosts but many celebrities present at the Independent Spirit Awards 2022 took the chance to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. In a pre-recorded video, best cinematography winner Eduard Grau said that he cannot “imagine what it would mean for us to be running away from our homes like the Ukrainians that are at war right now". Actor Javier Bardem became the last one to shed light on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He said, “I want to express my support to the Ukrainian population and for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution to this horrible, horrible situation for so many”.

Previously, the American live-night show, Saturday Night Light, took a sly dig at Donald Trump and others who have spoken in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past. SNL Cold open featured a televised satire broadcasting from Trump's (Played by James Austin Johnson) tony country club in West Palm, Florida. “Now, Laura, we got into a little bit of trouble for all the nice things we said about Russia and the mean things we said about Ukraine,” said Alex Moffat's Carlson. “I kept asking, why do we hate Putin? Aren’t liberals in America even worse?”

Kate McKinnon's Ingraham added, “And I called the president of Ukraine pathetic. He stayed and fought with his people in the war, and I called him pathetic from a news desk in Washington". Carlson then came up with yet another hilarious counter and said, “I kept saying we should be more worried about our own border getting invaded by Mexico, but in my defence, I am racist, so I thought that was true.” After this, the two hosts sarcastically quipped that their special skit was to raise money for the 'real victims' of the invasion - 'the oligarchs'.

Then entered former American President Donald Trump (Played by James Austin Johnson) who operated the phone lines of their hotline. However, instead of focusing on raising money for Ukraine, he was more interested in Rihanna's public appearance while pregnant, Biden, French Prince reboot and burgers. The skit ended with Trump dedicating a song for Vladimir Putin. “Your looks are laughable, unphotographable, yet you’re my favourite work of art,” he sang.

The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held Monday, said Davyd Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party and a member of Ukraine's delegation at the talks. The last round was held in Belarus. Further details, including where the third peace talks will take place is yet unknown.

