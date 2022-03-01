Sri Lanka Extends Visas Of Russian & Ukrainian Tourists By 2 Months Amid Ongoing War

Amid the Russia Ukraine war situation, the Sri Lankan government, in a bid to help tourists has decided to extend the visas of over 15,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in the South Asian country for two months. The cabinet on Monday night approved the visa extension proposal by Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga over the tensions in Ukraine and agreed that the visa extension should be done without any charges.

According to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Tourism, there are currently 11,463 Russian and 3,993 Ukrainian tourists in the country.

Russia invades Ukraine: Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square

In the recent update to the tense situation, Ukraine's Defence Minister Dmitro Kuleba posted a video on Twitter showing "barbaric" Russian missiles striking the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more."

India asks its nationals to leave Ukraine urgently as war intensifies

The Indian Embassy, in the latest update, has advised its nationals to leave Kyiv urgently today. Issuing a fresh advisory to its nationals on March 1, the embassy advised all Indian citizens, including students to leave the capital city by trains or "through any other means available."

The advisory comes shortly after reports of Russia using 'vacuum bombs' against Ukraine surfaced on Monday. Despite being banned in Geneva Convention, the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova told reporters that Russia had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb, in its invasion of her country.

About Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow launched an offensive attack on Thursday, February 24, with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine's cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east.

Satellite images showed a vast military column amassing just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where residents are braced for a Russian assault. The Russian army told them they could "freely leave" on one highway going south as it hinted at attacks on civilian areas.