After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to spiritual gurus and community leaders to discuss the steps and measures for the safe evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar assured that the volunteers of his organisation are doing every bit to help the Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine and neighbouring countries like Hungary, Poland and Romania. The spiritual leader also hailed PM Modi for his concern towards the people of Indian-origin who are currently stranded.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "Art Of Living has been working for the last few days to help the refugees who are moving from Ukraine to the Western part of Europe. As I was talking to our organisers in Europe last night, our Prime Minister had called and said- 'Gurudev, we have to inform to see that all our ashrams can host people there.' You know, the Prime Minister had so much concern, I could feel in his voice, his sincere care for the Indian students, which is something every parent in this country should be proud of and understand that our leader of this nation is doing everything in his capacity to help our children. Our children and students who are abroad, and other people of Indian origin are welcome."

"Our volunteering team who are in western as well as eastern Europe are being mobilised, and that is what our Prime Minister had requested me to do, to connect our volunteers with the Embassies, and we have done that in Romania, Poland, and Hungary. In Hungary, a place for 500 Indian students was made immediately in just half an hour. Today, we are ready to welcome any number of youths coming from Ukraine and its neighboring countries. On top of this, we have a large group of volunteers in Ukraine itself, and they will help the students with shoulder to shoulder and keep them in safer places, so we need not have to worry about it. This is a trying time and we will come out of this," he added.

PM Modi speaks to Spiritual Gurus over evacuation from Ukraine

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to spiritual gurus and community leaders to discuss the steps and measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine. As Moscow and Kyiv entered the fifth day of intense fighting, India’s Prime Minister mobilised both government officials, the Indian community members, overseas organisations, and spiritual bodies after he chaired a high-level meeting to discuss events unfolding in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Prime Minister spoke to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and other spiritual leaders including Brahmavihari Swami. PM Modi also held talks with the Indian diaspora leaders in London.

