US President Joe Biden on Saturday met Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Presidential Palace in Warsaw where he lauded NATO for remaining united amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Calling Article 5 a 'sacred commitment' for America, Biden asserted that stability in Europe was 'critical' for the interests of the United States and stressed the need to maintain constant contact. He also noted how Russian president Vladimir Putin was relying on 'dividing' the Eastern and Western flank of NATO and shared how the organisation had remained 'absolutely united' despite the volatile situation.

"We stayed out of wars and it haunted us. Stability in Europe is critically important for the United States' interests. What we talked about is constant contact. The US and my colleagues heard me say it many times, we take Article 5 as a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO," said Biden.

"One of the things I thanked the President for was the fact that so much is changing, but NATO stay absolutely united, there may be no separation in our points of view. We do everything in unison. Putin was counting on being able to divide NATO, divide the eastern and western flank, divide nations based on past histories. But we have all stayed together," he added.

Biden also acknowledged the role of Poland in handling the crisis saying that it was taking a significant responsibility, which should be the whole of NATOs responsibility. Talking about the influx of refugees in the nation, he stated that the US also felt that it should shoulder the responsibility and open borders to 100,000 Ukrainians.

"We need to be in constant contact to perceive what Russians are doing. I want to thank you for being available, cooperative and letting us know what is on your minds. Article 5 is a sacred obligation and you can count on that for your freedom is ours," said Biden.

Biden arrives at Presidential Palace

Earlier today, Poland's President Andrzej Duda received Joe Biden at Presidential Palace in Warsaw amid Russia-Ukraine War. Apart from interacting with his Polish counterpart, the US President is expected to meet Ukrainian foreign and defence ministers in a first face-to-face meeting including the top Kyiv officials. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will also be making a rare visit to Biden out of Ukraine to discuss the developments as war ensues against Russian forces, the White House informed in a press release. Biden will also "drop by" a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with Kuleba and Reznikov in the Polish capital, as per the White House.

Image: Republic