'Startling Experience': Senn Penn On Crossing Ukraine Border On Foot Amid Russian Attack

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has become a global tension with Russia's escalating attacks on the war-hit country. As a result, over a million Ukrainians had to flee their homeland, while many others stayed back to fight for their country. Amid the tension, Hollywood actor Sean Penn was also in Ukraine as he worked on a documentary on the Russian invasion of the East European country. As the actor had to cross the Polish border on foot when the situation worsened, he recently shared his experience and called it "startling."

Hollywood star Sean Penn recently opened up on his experience of fleeing Ukraine amid the crisis. He appeared in an interview on Anderson Cooper 360° and talked about the heart-wrenching situation of the war-hit country. As per People, the actor revealed he abandoned a rented vehicle to cross the Polish border as there were only women and children travelling through the cars. He also talked about how many fathers were dropping off their families as they returned to the country to fight against Russia.

He said, "We had the luxury of being able to abandon a rented vehicle on the side of the road. This was a startling thing to me; it was mostly women and children, some in groups and some just a mother and her child, in almost all of those cars." "In some cases, the father was dropping them off and returning, because we know that from 18 to 60, men are not to leave, they're to stay in the resistance against Russia."

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

The Academy Award-winning actor further mentioned how people not only left their homes behind but also their belongings while fleeing their home country. He quipped how he did not see any luggage with the people as they seemingly believed they will come back. He said, "I didn't see any luggage. It was as though they wanted to believe they were going to be able to come back, and there was an immediate to leave because of the incredible amount of people leaving and how long it takes to get out of the country now. So, the car is pretty much, aside from those who have family or friends that could help on the other side, all they have." "I was glad, not so much at the moment, but I was glad to have had the experience of having to see what it was to get through that border ... what it is to just sit there for sometimes days," he added.

Sean Penn escaped Ukraine along with his two colleagues on March 1, 2022. The actor walked miles to cross the Polish border. He was there in the war-hit country for about a week and earlier refused to leave it as he wanted to film the whole situation.

Image: AP