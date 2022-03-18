Celebrities across the world are doing their bit in aiding Ukraine amid the invasion of Russia and attacks from the Vladimir Putin-led nation, which have been going on for 23 days now. Many have condemned the war, expressed their solidarity with Ukraine and some have gone on to extend help to the Ukrainians amid the challenging times.

The latest to do so were Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. The filmmaker-actor couple has donated $1 million towards relief efforts in Ukraine amid the war.

Steven Spielberg-Kate Capshaw donate $1 million for relief efforts in Ukraine

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, as per a report on Deadline, have made donations to numerous organisations working towards the relief efforts in Ukraine. The organisations were Polish Red Cross, Polish Humanitarian Action, World Central Kitchen, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, and Urgent Action Fund.

The donation was being made through their organisation Heartland Foundation. The organisation had been established by the duo in 2020.

The couple joins a list of people who have extended help to relief efforts in Ukraine in recent days. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Paramount Global have made contributions of $1 million each while WME cancelled its annual Oscars party to make a donation of $1 million. International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) made a donation of $25,000 to the cause.

Celebrities make donations towards relief efforts in Ukraine

Harry Potter author JK Rowling had pledged to match donations of up to £1 million for the relief efforts for Ukrainians.

Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Ukraine-born Mila Kunis had vowed to match $3million in donations to the cause. They also started a fund-raiser towards the initiative on March 4. They set a target of raising $30 million for the cause.

On Thursday, they announced that they had met the target and extended their gratitude to 65,000 people who had made the contributions.

Leonardo DiCaprio too has made donations to multiple organisations working towards the cause.

Among the other developments, special envoy for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie held a meeting at the USA State Department with Undersecretary Uzra Zeya and Liz Allen, assistant secretary for global public affairs regarding the crisis.